InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading Down 7.4%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.85 and last traded at $65.37. Approximately 14,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,611,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INMD. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.67.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 22.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in InMode by 34.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,346,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 281.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in InMode during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

