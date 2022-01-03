Infinitecoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $731.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $17.07 million and $731.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.