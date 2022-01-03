Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 46,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $$7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

