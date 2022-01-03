IMC Chicago LLC Acquires 819,303 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1,235.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 819,303 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.0% of IMC Chicago LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $29,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

