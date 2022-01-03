IG Gold Market Capitalization Hits $4.17 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $11,010.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064793 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.