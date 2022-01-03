Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Gap Down to $22.88

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $22.38. Icosavax shares last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 704 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICVX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at about $23,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

