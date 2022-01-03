Ibex Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Amkor Technology comprises about 0.2% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $22,551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 56.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $9,468,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $560,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,375 shares of company stock worth $2,065,125. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.