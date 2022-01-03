IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 64.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.51. 9,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.11. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $119.20 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

