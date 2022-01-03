Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huntsman continues to benefit from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. The integration of Demilec into its Polyurethanes business delivers considerably higher and stable margins. The company expects to achieve around $135 million of annualized savings and acquisition integration synergies by mid-2023. It remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. Back by its cash flow, it continues to lower debt levels while returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.62.

HUN stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

