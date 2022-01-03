Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,316 shares of company stock worth $5,500,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.