Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

HBAN opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

