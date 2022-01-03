Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report $21.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.68 billion. Humana posted sales of $19.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.69 billion to $83.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.90 billion to $96.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,816. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.10 and its 200-day moving average is $433.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.
In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.