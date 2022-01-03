Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report $21.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.68 billion. Humana posted sales of $19.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.69 billion to $83.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.90 billion to $96.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $559.00 to $530.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,816. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.10 and its 200-day moving average is $433.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

