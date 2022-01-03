HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $624.48 and last traded at $624.48. 1,280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 497,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $659.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.50.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $761.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $692.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.46 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total value of $7,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,787 shares of company stock worth $57,242,649. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.