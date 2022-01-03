Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.11.

Shares of AAP traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $237.80. 6,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.15 and a 1 year high of $243.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.17.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.