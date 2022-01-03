HOQU (HQX) Price Up 13.5% Over Last Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. HOQU has a market cap of $311,128.53 and approximately $727,589.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005257 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

