Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Trading Up 8.1%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.22. Approximately 10,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 372,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 845,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 982,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.