Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Position Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 573,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,386,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.25 per share, for a total transaction of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,100 shares of company stock worth $496,400. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $71.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

