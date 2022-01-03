Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,609 shares of company stock worth $2,331,203. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,174,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

