Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions to a hold rating and set a $1,250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

HESAF stock opened at $1,780.00 on Thursday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $1,021.00 and a 12 month high of $1,949.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,751.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,583.59.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

