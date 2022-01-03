Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 191.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 172.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of HP stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

