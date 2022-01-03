Helix Hits One Day Volume of $104.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Helix has a market cap of $150,457.95 and approximately $104.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

