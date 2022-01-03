Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 8%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares were up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 17,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,917,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $500.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.