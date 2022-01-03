Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

HEINY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of HEINY opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. Heineken has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $61.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

