HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to Issue $0.09 Semi-Annual Dividend

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

HEICO has increased its dividend payment by 62.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $144.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. HEICO has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $151.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.69.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

