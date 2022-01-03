HealthInvest Partners AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

HealthInvest Partners AB reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,000 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 2.4% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $55,497,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 183.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 804,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 520,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.53. 18,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,371. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

