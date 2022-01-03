HealthInvest Partners AB Acquires New Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,000. Lannett makes up about 8.0% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lannett by 55.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 95,900 shares of company stock worth $174,609. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. 697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,672. Lannett Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $71.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

