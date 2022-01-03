Head to Head Review: PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) vs. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.05 billion 2.86 $1.20 billion N/A N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $5.97 billion 0.95 $704.86 million $0.78 6.55

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 11.73% 7.96% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 3 0 0 2.00

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a consensus target price of $5.85, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. Given Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers. The Banco AV Villas segment comprises of general purpose loans, payroll loans, and credit cards, and traditional line of mortgages. The Banco Popular segment provides financial solutions to government entities. The Corficolombiana consists of equity investments, investment banking, treasury operations, and financial services. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

