Head to Head Review: Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) vs. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harbour Energy and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 2.45 $164.30 million N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom $87.43 billion 1.24 $1.87 billion $2.16 4.25

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has higher revenue and earnings than Harbour Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.69, indicating that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Harbour Energy and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 0 2 2 0 2.50

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom is more favorable than Harbour Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Harbour Energy and Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom 21.78% 12.45% 7.94%

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom beats Harbour Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales. The Production of Gas segment engages in the exploration and production of gas. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of gas. The Distribution of Gas segment involves in the sale of gas within the Russian Federation and abroad. The Gas Storage deals with the storage of extracted and purchased gas in underground gas storages. The Production of crude oil and gas condensate segment engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas condensate, sales of crude oil and gas condensate. The Refining segment is involved in the processing of oil, gas condensate and other hydrocarbons, and sales of refined products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

