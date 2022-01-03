Head-To-Head Comparison: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) vs. EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Clearway Energy and EnSync, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearway Energy currently has a consensus target price of $35.71, indicating a potential downside of 0.88%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than EnSync.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and EnSync’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.20 billion 6.07 $25.00 million $0.30 120.10 EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 2.72% 3.58% 0.91% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clearway Energy beats EnSync on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of advanced energy storage, power electronic systems and engineered custom and semi-custom products. Its services include matrix energy management, internet of energy, system support and system design. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

