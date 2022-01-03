Head to Head Analysis: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) versus ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ESS Tech and Microvast, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 6 0 3.00 Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50

ESS Tech currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.90%. Microvast has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.67%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ESS Tech and Microvast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESS Tech beats Microvast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

