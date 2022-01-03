Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Hasbro by 681.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $101.78 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.36.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

