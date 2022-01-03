Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 298,975 shares.The stock last traded at $30.01 and had previously closed at $30.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.