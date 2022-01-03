Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,382 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,268 shares of company stock worth $12,588,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $107.76 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

