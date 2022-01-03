Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $45.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.