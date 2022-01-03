Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $73,281,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

HIG stock opened at $69.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.62%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.