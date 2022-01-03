Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 97.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 94,463 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after acquiring an additional 94,092 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after acquiring an additional 227,426 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

