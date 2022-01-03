Hancock Whitney Corp Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 47,304 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,778,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.