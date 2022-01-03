Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 214 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAR. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PAR Technology by 13.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. General Equity Holdings LP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $8,910,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.74.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. Research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

