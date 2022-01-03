Guggenheim Cuts Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Price Target to $35.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 71.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ:GLUE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.44. 7,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,791. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

