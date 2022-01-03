Gratus Capital LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 393.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 110,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 109.0% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.