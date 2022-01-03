Gratus Capital LLC Has $384,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 86,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 61,982 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 172,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 50,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

BMY stock opened at $62.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

