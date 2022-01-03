Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $977.71.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $921.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,844. The business’s 50-day moving average is $927.08 and its 200-day moving average is $902.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

