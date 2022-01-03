Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 282,372 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 282,372 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,699,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.20. General Electric has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

