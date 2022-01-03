Granite Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $513.50. The stock had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,544. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $488.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last three months. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

