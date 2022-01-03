Granite Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,750 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 43,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,213,906. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

