GoNetwork (GOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $153,590.60

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One GoNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. GoNetwork has a market cap of $153,590.60 and $37,942.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,279.40 or 0.99986931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00033392 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.42 or 0.01123857 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00019179 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

