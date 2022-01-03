Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $296.59 and last traded at $297.71. Approximately 14,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 306,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.09.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Get Globant alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 151.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.74 and a 200 day moving average of $280.77.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.