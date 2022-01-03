Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Down 85.5% in December

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the November 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF comprises about 3.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 16.88% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of QYLG stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.10. 538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,835. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.604 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $19.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 59.96%.

