Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BUG opened at $31.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a boost from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.