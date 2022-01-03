Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Trac Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global Trac Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,042. Global Trac Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Global Trac Solutions Company Profile

Global Trac Solutions, Inc is a technology holding company, which engages in providing payment processing services. The company was founded on October 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

